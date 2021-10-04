Pickle Finance Trading 3.7% Lower This Week (PICKLE)

Pickle Finance (CURRENCY:PICKLE) traded 4.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 4th. Pickle Finance has a market cap of $13.85 million and approximately $2.06 million worth of Pickle Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pickle Finance coin can now be purchased for about $8.00 or 0.00016733 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Pickle Finance has traded down 3.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Pickle Finance Profile

PICKLE is a coin. It launched on September 11th, 2020. Pickle Finance’s total supply is 1,735,828 coins and its circulating supply is 1,730,330 coins. The official website for Pickle Finance is pickle.finance . Pickle Finance’s official Twitter account is @picklefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Pickle protocol uses farming incentives, vaults, and governance to bring stablecoins closer to their pegs. By distributing PICKLEs to Uniswap LPs of different stablecoin pools, capital movement between stablecoins is encouraged. pVaults, short for Pickle Vaults, will utilize different active strategies including leveraged flash loans to short off-peg stablecoins, to generate returns for pVault owners and the protocol. PICKLE is also used for governance to control the monetary policy of the system. “

Buying and Selling Pickle Finance

