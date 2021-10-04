PHX Energy Services Corp. (OTCMKTS:PHXHF) Short Interest Down 58.5% in September

PHX Energy Services Corp. (OTCMKTS:PHXHF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a drop of 58.5% from the August 31st total of 6,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of PHX Energy Services from C$5.75 to C$6.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of PHX Energy Services from C$5.50 to C$6.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

Get PHX Energy Services alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS PHXHF remained flat at $$3.56 during trading on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.10. PHX Energy Services has a fifty-two week low of $1.09 and a fifty-two week high of $3.75.

PHX Energy Services Corp. engages in the provision of horizontal and directional technology and drilling services. The firm also offers electronic drilling recorder technology and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, United States, and International. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Story: Equal Weight Rating

Receive News & Ratings for PHX Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PHX Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.