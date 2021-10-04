Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) Director Sells $82,980.00 in Stock

Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) Director Mitchell G. Tyson sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.83, for a total value of $82,980.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Mitchell G. Tyson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 25th, Mitchell G. Tyson sold 1,500 shares of Photronics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $21,000.00.

Photronics stock opened at $13.63 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $833.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.04 and a beta of 0.90. Photronics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.40 and a 52 week high of $15.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. Photronics had a return on equity of 3.93% and a net margin of 6.66%. The firm had revenue of $170.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.33 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. Photronics’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Photronics, Inc. will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Photronics by 2.2% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 43,858 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Photronics by 58.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 36,071 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 13,363 shares in the last quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Photronics by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 174,427 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,243,000 after acquiring an additional 22,530 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Photronics by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,067,131 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,723,000 after acquiring an additional 73,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in shares of Photronics by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 122,879 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,623,000 after acquiring an additional 13,179 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.84% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Photronics from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Photronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st.

Photronics Company Profile

Photronics, Inc manufactures photomasks with high precision photographic quartz or glass plates containing microscopic images of electronic circuits. It manufactures semiconductors and flat-panel displays and is used as masters to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers and FPD substrates during the fabrication of integrated circuits, a variety of FPDs and other types of electrical and optical components.

