PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI) Shares Sold by Cooke & Bieler LP

Cooke & Bieler LP lessened its stake in PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,507,406 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 26,266 shares during the quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP owned about 0.06% of PGT Innovations worth $81,477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of PGT Innovations by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 184,792 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,666,000 after acquiring an additional 3,304 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in PGT Innovations by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 134,800 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,404,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in PGT Innovations by 124.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 25,251 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $638,000 after buying an additional 13,988 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in PGT Innovations by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,591,100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $242,176,000 after buying an additional 398,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in PGT Innovations by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 459,366 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,599,000 after buying an additional 14,379 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PGTI traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $19.75. The company had a trading volume of 1,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 279,780. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.18. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.22 and a beta of 1.46. PGT Innovations, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.09 and a 52 week high of $28.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The construction company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $285.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.83 million. PGT Innovations had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 4.90%. Equities analysts anticipate that PGT Innovations, Inc. will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PGT Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th.

PGT Innovations Company Profile

PGT Innovations, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of windows and doors under the brand name PGT Custom Windows + Doors; CGI; WinDoor; Western Window Systems; Eze-Breeze; and CGI Commercial. It operates through the Southeast and Western geographical segments. The company was founded by Rodney Hershberger in 1980 and is headquartered in Nokomis, FL.

