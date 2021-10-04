Pgs Asa (OTCMKTS:PGSVY) Downgraded to Sell at DNB Markets

DNB Markets downgraded shares of Pgs Asa (OTCMKTS:PGSVY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

PGSVY stock opened at $0.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $219.77 million, a PE ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 3.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.52 and its 200 day moving average is $0.62. Pgs Asa has a one year low of $0.21 and a one year high of $1.00.

Pgs Asa (OTCMKTS:PGSVY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The energy company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Pgs Asa had a negative net margin of 24.52% and a negative return on equity of 19.91%. The company had revenue of $185.90 million during the quarter.

PGS ASA provides seismic images and 3D data describing and data processing services. The firm operates through the following segments: Marine Contract, MultiClient and External Imaging. The Marine Contact segment includes management of projects and customer relationships pertaining to seismic data acquires under excusive contracts.

