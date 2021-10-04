PetMed Express (NASDAQ:PETS) Research Coverage Started at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of PetMed Express (NASDAQ:PETS) in a report released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Sidoti downgraded shares of PetMed Express from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of PetMed Express from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, July 26th.

Shares of PetMed Express stock opened at $26.65 on Thursday. PetMed Express has a 1 year low of $24.75 and a 1 year high of $57.00. The company has a market capitalization of $542.30 million, a P/E ratio of 19.60 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.48.

PetMed Express (NASDAQ:PETS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.12). PetMed Express had a return on equity of 20.09% and a net margin of 9.33%. The business had revenue of $79.31 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PETS. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of PetMed Express by 9,448.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 5,102 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PetMed Express in the first quarter valued at about $2,475,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PetMed Express in the first quarter valued at about $213,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of PetMed Express in the first quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PetMed Express by 23.0% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

About PetMed Express

PetMed Express, Inc engages in the provision of markets prescription and non-prescription pet medications, health products and supplies for dogs and cats. Its non-prescription medications include flea and tick control products, bone and joint care products, vitamins, treats, nutritional supplements, hygiene products, and supplies.

