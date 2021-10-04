Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) Shares Gap Up to $17.98

Shares of Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $17.98, but opened at $18.95. Perion Network shares last traded at $18.47, with a volume of 2,233 shares traded.

Several analysts have commented on PERI shares. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on shares of Perion Network from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Perion Network from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Perion Network from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of Perion Network from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Perion Network from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Perion Network presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.71.

The firm has a market cap of $629.99 million, a P/E ratio of 27.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.02.

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. Perion Network had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 9.92%. The company had revenue of $109.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.01 million. Analysts expect that Perion Network Ltd. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PERI. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Perion Network by 136.0% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Perion Network in the 1st quarter valued at $120,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Perion Network in the 1st quarter valued at $120,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Perion Network by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,524 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 2,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Perion Network in the 2nd quarter worth $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.85% of the company’s stock.

Perion Network Ltd. is a global technology company, which engages in the provision of advertising solutions to brands and publishers through innovative platforms. It is committed to providing data-driven execution, from high-impact ad formats to branded search and a unified social and mobile programmatic platform.

