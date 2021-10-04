Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) Shares Gap Up to $17.98

Shares of Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $17.98, but opened at $18.95. Perion Network shares last traded at $18.47, with a volume of 2,233 shares traded.
Several analysts have commented on PERI shares. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on shares of Perion Network from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Perion Network from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Perion Network from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of Perion Network from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Perion Network from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Perion Network presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.71.
The firm has a market cap of $629.99 million, a P/E ratio of 27.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.02.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PERI. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Perion Network by 136.0% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Perion Network in the 1st quarter valued at $120,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Perion Network in the 1st quarter valued at $120,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Perion Network by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,524 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 2,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Perion Network in the 2nd quarter worth $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.85% of the company’s stock.
Perion Network Company Profile (NASDAQ:PERI)
Perion Network Ltd. is a global technology company, which engages in the provision of advertising solutions to brands and publishers through innovative platforms. It is committed to providing data-driven execution, from high-impact ad formats to branded search and a unified social and mobile programmatic platform.
