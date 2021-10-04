Penserra Capital Management LLC Purchases 3,924 Shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May (NYSEARCA:PMAY)

Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May (NYSEARCA:PMAY) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 153,437 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,924 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC owned 1.73% of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May worth $4,515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May in the second quarter valued at about $20,542,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May by 1,297.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 544,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,026,000 after purchasing an additional 505,601 shares during the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May during the second quarter worth about $8,497,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May during the second quarter worth about $8,295,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May by 147.5% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 197,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,810,000 after acquiring an additional 117,676 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PMAY opened at $29.66 on Monday. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May has a 1 year low of $27.05 and a 1 year high of $30.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.78 and a 200-day moving average of $29.33.

