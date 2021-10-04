Penserra Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 4,254.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 19,333 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,889 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $4,858,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CRWD. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,903,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,237,550,000 after acquiring an additional 2,892,008 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 125.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,014,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,905,000 after acquiring an additional 564,585 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 971.5% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 555,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,429,000 after acquiring an additional 503,785 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 1,215.7% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 430,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,589,000 after acquiring an additional 397,871 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 11,588.4% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 375,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,541,000 after acquiring an additional 372,335 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $256.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 16th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on CrowdStrike from $280.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on CrowdStrike from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CrowdStrike has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $290.15.

CrowdStrike stock opened at $249.27 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $258.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $233.11. The company has a market cap of $56.88 billion, a PE ratio of -300.32 and a beta of 1.33. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $118.10 and a fifty-two week high of $289.24.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $337.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $323.53 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 13.86% and a negative net margin of 16.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 69.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Michael J. Carpenter sold 1,042 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.03, for a total value of $264,699.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gerhard Watzinger sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.61, for a total value of $1,313,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 318,090 shares of company stock worth $82,722,453 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.64% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of cloud-delivered solution for next-generation endpoint protection that offers cloud modules on its Falcon platform through SaaS subscription-based model. It operates through Domestic and International geographical segments.

