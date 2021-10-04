Penserra Capital Management LLC Has $5.54 Million Position in Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA)

Penserra Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 81,205 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 21,504 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC owned about 0.13% of Arena Pharmaceuticals worth $5,537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,608,010 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $382,466,000 after purchasing an additional 61,393 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 594.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,029,099 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $70,185,000 after purchasing an additional 880,841 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,022,134 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $70,925,000 after purchasing an additional 102,097 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 949,366 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $64,746,000 after purchasing an additional 11,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 854,264 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $59,277,000 after purchasing an additional 39,609 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Robert Lisicki sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.08, for a total value of $1,051,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,601 shares in the company, valued at $2,018,748.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Amit Munshi purchased 1,000 shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $52.91 per share, with a total value of $52,910.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 3,000 shares of company stock valued at $151,510. Corporate insiders own 2.41% of the company’s stock.

ARNA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from $100.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 target price on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.13.

Shares of NASDAQ ARNA opened at $60.00 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.34 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $56.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 15.28 and a current ratio of 15.28. Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.50 and a 52-week high of $90.19.

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.20) by ($0.20). Analysts predict that Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -8.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arena Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel drugs that target G protien-coupled receptors. It offers drugs for treatment in the field of cardiovascular, central nervous system, inflammatory, and metabolic diseases.

