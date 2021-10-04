Penserra Capital Management LLC Has $4.50 Million Stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September (NYSEARCA:PSEP)

Penserra Capital Management LLC cut its position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September (NYSEARCA:PSEP) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 152,540 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,080 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC owned 2.62% of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September worth $4,495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September by 474.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 7,335 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September by 96.5% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 17,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 8,540 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $525,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September by 145.2% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 18,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 10,879 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September stock opened at $29.21 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.53 and its 200 day moving average is $29.31. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September has a 1 year low of $25.76 and a 1 year high of $29.77.

