Penserra Capital Management LLC Has $2.92 Million Holdings in Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVR)

Penserra Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVR) by 19.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 287,876 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71,535 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Clever Leaves were worth $2,921,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Symons Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Clever Leaves by 213.6% in the 2nd quarter. Symons Capital Management Inc. now owns 56,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 38,261 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Clever Leaves in the 1st quarter valued at about $216,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clever Leaves in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,619,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clever Leaves in the 1st quarter valued at about $812,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Clever Leaves by 60.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 4,325 shares during the last quarter. 21.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ CLVR opened at $7.50 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.05. Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.48 and a 52-week high of $19.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

CLVR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on Clever Leaves in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Cowen started coverage on Clever Leaves in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $9.07 target price for the company.

Clever Leaves Holdings Inc cultivates, extracts, manufactures, and commercializes pharmaceutical-grade cannabinoid products in Colombia, Portugal, Germany, the United States, and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Cannabinoid and Non-Cannabinoid. It also engages in the formulating, manufacturing, marketing, distributing, and selling of homeopathic and other natural remedies, wellness products, detoxification products, nutraceuticals, and nutritional and dietary supplements for mass retailers, specialty and health retailers, and distributors.

