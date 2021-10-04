Penserra Capital Management LLC Acquires 57,114 Shares of HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA)

Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA) by 30.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 246,208 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,114 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in HUYA were worth $4,345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in HUYA by 519.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,061 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of HUYA by 387.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,553 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of HUYA by 254.5% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of HUYA by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the period. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its position in shares of HUYA by 180.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 5,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 3,726 shares during the period. 33.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get HUYA alerts:

HUYA stock opened at $7.92 on Monday. HUYA Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.91 and a 12-month high of $36.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.30 and its 200 day moving average is $14.68. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 14.40, a PEG ratio of 16.50 and a beta of 0.82.

HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.80. HUYA had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 8.80%. The company had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.49 EPS. HUYA’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that HUYA Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on HUYA shares. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of HUYA from $29.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of HUYA from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HUYA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

HUYA Company Profile

HUYA, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development of game live streaming platform. The company provides live streaming content for mobile, personal computer, and console games. It also offers content to other entertainment genres, such as talent shows, anime, and outdoor activities. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.

Recommended Story: What is a put option?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUYA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA).

Receive News & Ratings for HUYA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HUYA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.