Penserra Capital Management LLC Acquires 245 Shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,192 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $2,692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,869,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,346,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 28,650 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $5,207,000 after buying an additional 4,712 shares during the last quarter. Spence Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 93,373 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $15,527,000 after buying an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK boosted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 73,681 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $12,252,000 after buying an additional 7,855 shares during the last quarter. 79.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TDOC has been the subject of several research reports. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Teladoc Health in a report on Thursday, July 29th. BTIG Research cut their price target on Teladoc Health from $300.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Teladoc Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $225.00 to $153.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Teladoc Health from $250.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Teladoc Health from $260.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.75.

Teladoc Health stock opened at $126.71 on Monday. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.57 and a 12-month high of $308.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $142.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $156.05. The stock has a market cap of $20.18 billion, a PE ratio of -22.35 and a beta of 0.24.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The health services provider reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.27). Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 46.86% and a negative return on equity of 1.29%. The business had revenue of $503.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $499.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.34) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 108.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 2,000 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total transaction of $320,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 4,050 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.29, for a total value of $580,324.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 88,908 shares in the company, valued at $12,739,627.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 19,470 shares of company stock worth $2,930,104. Company insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

