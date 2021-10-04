PegNet (PEG) Trading 11.2% Lower This Week

PegNet (CURRENCY:PEG) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 4th. One PegNet coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, PegNet has traded down 11.2% against the US dollar. PegNet has a market cap of $130,159.85 and approximately $151.00 worth of PegNet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002107 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002158 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.58 or 0.00064429 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47.93 or 0.00100963 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $67.77 or 0.00142767 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $47,481.16 or 1.00024300 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,292.59 or 0.06936205 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 24.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002546 BTC.

PegNet Coin Profile

PegNet’s total supply is 2,227,955,499 coins. PegNet’s official Twitter account is @getpegnet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for PegNet is https://reddit.com/r/PegNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for PegNet is pegnet.org

According to CryptoCompare, “PegNet is a decentralized, non-custodial network of tokens pegged (stabilized) to different currencies and assets that allows for trading and conversion of value without the need for counterparties. It is a fully auditable, open source stablecoin and synthetics network using the competition of PoW and external oracles to converge on the prices of currencies and assets. You can mine PEG, the token of PegNet which can be seamlessly converted to any pAsset on the network with no spread, no slippage, and with infinite liquidity. “

PegNet Coin Trading

