Pecaut & CO. Cuts Stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Pecaut & CO. lessened its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,000 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. Pecaut & CO.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FB. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Baron Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Facebook by 71.4% in the first quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 120 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Facebook during the second quarter worth $46,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Facebook by 275.0% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 135 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Facebook by 309.1% in the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 135 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Facebook stock traded down $19.21 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $323.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 980,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,471,113. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $363.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $336.85. Facebook, Inc. has a one year low of $244.61 and a one year high of $384.33. The company has a market capitalization of $912.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.32.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a net margin of 37.17% and a return on equity of 30.09%. The business had revenue of $29.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.93 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $414.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Facebook from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $409.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Facebook in a report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $425.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Facebook in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $455.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $406.23.

In related news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.41, for a total value of $89,102.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,140 shares in the company, valued at $2,901,177.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.63, for a total transaction of $26,021,499.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,506,715 shares of company stock valued at $904,756,660. Insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc operates as a social networking company worldwide. The company engages in the development of social media applications for people to connect through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces. It enables users to share opinions, ideas, photos, videos, and other activities online.

