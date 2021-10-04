Pearson (NYSE:PSO) Upgraded by Kepler Capital Markets to Hold

Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Pearson (NYSE:PSO) from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays restated an underweight rating on shares of Pearson in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Pearson from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an underperform rating on shares of Pearson in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Pearson in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pearson from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pearson has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.00.

Pearson stock opened at $9.92 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.81, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.60 and its 200 day moving average is $11.21. Pearson has a twelve month low of $6.38 and a twelve month high of $12.39.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.0875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. Pearson’s payout ratio is 45.95%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Pearson by 591.1% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 4,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 3,576 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Pearson during the 2nd quarter valued at $148,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Pearson by 176.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 9,949 shares during the period. StoneX Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pearson during the 2nd quarter valued at $223,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Pearson by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 4,789 shares during the period. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pearson Company Profile

Pearson Plc engages in the business of education, business information, and consumer publishing markets. It operates through the following segments: Global Online Learning, Global Assessment, North American Courseware, and International. The Global Online Learning segment offers virtual schools and online program management.

