PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) Trading Up 5.3%

PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) was up 5.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $46.17 and last traded at $45.68. Approximately 28,963 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 955,492 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.38.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PDCE shares. Truist Securities cut their price objective on PDC Energy from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. TD Securities lifted their price objective on PDC Energy from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on PDC Energy from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut PDC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Truist lowered their target price on PDC Energy from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.44.

The company has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.43 and a beta of 3.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $41.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.74.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The energy producer reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $229.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $475.59 million. PDC Energy had a positive return on equity of 20.28% and a negative net margin of 12.81%. The company’s revenue was up 321.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that PDC Energy, Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. PDC Energy’s payout ratio is 23.65%.

In related news, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of PDC Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.29, for a total value of $78,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 361,082 shares in the company, valued at $14,186,911.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $675,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 210,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,466,965. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of PDC Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of PDC Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of PDC Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PDC Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 203.7% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,151 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares in the last quarter.

PDC Energy, Inc engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. The firm acquires, explores, and develops properties for the production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. Its primary operations are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

