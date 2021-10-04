Patron Price Up 18.2% Over Last Week (PAT)

Patron (CURRENCY:PAT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 4th. One Patron coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0037 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Patron has traded up 18.2% against the dollar. Patron has a total market cap of $1.47 million and approximately $5,421.00 worth of Patron was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 80.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,211.63 or 0.08533463 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002026 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.67 or 0.00054037 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002591 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $135.41 or 0.00274368 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.05 or 0.00113565 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002026 BTC.

About Patron

Patron (PAT) is a coin. Patron’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 393,938,955 coins. Patron’s official Twitter account is @atsushi530 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Patron is patron-influencers.com . Patron’s official message board is medium.com/@patronproject

According to CryptoCompare, “PATRON is an Ethereum-based social network media sharing marketplace. Influencers and social media (SNS) users from around the world can publish, discover, reserve, or sell influencer data on PATRON's platform on both web and mobile. PAT is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the PATRON platform. “

Buying and Selling Patron

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Patron directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Patron should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Patron using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

