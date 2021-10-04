Paramount Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) Short Interest Up 63.0% in September

Paramount Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 121,100 shares, a growth of 63.0% from the August 31st total of 74,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 45,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days.
Shares of Paramount Resources stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $15.05. 7,806 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,769. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.58 and a beta of 3.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.22. Paramount Resources has a 12 month low of $1.59 and a 12 month high of $15.33.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.016 per share. This represents a $0.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th.
About Paramount Resources
Paramount Resources Ltd. explores and develops both conventional and unconventional petroleum and natural gas resources. It operates through the following regions: Grande Prairie Region, Kaybob Region and Central Alberta and Other Region. The company was founded by Clayton H. Riddell on February 14, 1978 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.
