Paramount Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) Short Interest Up 63.0% in September

Paramount Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 121,100 shares, a growth of 63.0% from the August 31st total of 74,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 45,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days.

Shares of Paramount Resources stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $15.05. 7,806 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,769. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.58 and a beta of 3.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.22. Paramount Resources has a 12 month low of $1.59 and a 12 month high of $15.33.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.016 per share. This represents a $0.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th.

PRMRF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. National Bank Financial raised shares of Paramount Resources from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. National Bankshares upgraded shares of Paramount Resources to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Paramount Resources from C$20.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Paramount Resources from C$17.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Paramount Resources from C$15.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.25.

About Paramount Resources

Paramount Resources Ltd. explores and develops both conventional and unconventional petroleum and natural gas resources. It operates through the following regions: Grande Prairie Region, Kaybob Region and Central Alberta and Other Region. The company was founded by Clayton H. Riddell on February 14, 1978 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

