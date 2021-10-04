Panagora Asset Management Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,237 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 89 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Woodward were worth $398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Woodward during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Woodward in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Woodward during the first quarter worth approximately $63,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Woodward during the second quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Woodward during the second quarter worth approximately $136,000. Institutional investors own 79.27% of the company’s stock.

Woodward stock opened at $117.64 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $118.28 and its 200-day moving average is $120.95. The company has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 4.24 and a quick ratio of 2.98. Woodward, Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.00 and a 12 month high of $130.75.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $556.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $617.21 million. Woodward had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 9.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Woodward, Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.1625 per share. This is an increase from Woodward’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.41%.

In other Woodward news, Director David P. Hess acquired 4,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $113.77 per share, for a total transaction of $500,588.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $500,588. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Thomas A. Gendron sold 1,389 shares of Woodward stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.33, for a total value of $165,749.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.81% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on WWD. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Woodward from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Woodward from $151.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.67.

Woodward, Inc engages in the provision of control system solutions and components for the aerospace and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures and services systems and products for the management of fuel, air and combustion and motion control.

