Panagora Asset Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 25,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $432,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PARR. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Par Pacific by 253.9% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,648 shares during the period. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Par Pacific in the first quarter worth approximately $106,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Par Pacific by 18.6% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Par Pacific in the first quarter worth approximately $142,000. Finally, Man Group plc purchased a new position in shares of Par Pacific in the first quarter worth $152,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Par Pacific alerts:

Par Pacific stock opened at $15.97 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $961.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.79 and a beta of 2.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.49 and its 200 day moving average is $15.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.29 and a 52-week high of $20.18.

Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Par Pacific had a negative net margin of 9.04% and a negative return on equity of 98.58%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. will post -2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Joseph Israel sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $352,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 80,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,280,992. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Par Pacific from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Par Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Par Pacific currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.90.

Par Pacific Company Profile

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of energy and infrastructure businesses. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Retail, Logistics, and Other. The Refining segment produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products.

Recommended Story: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Par Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Par Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.