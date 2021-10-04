Panagora Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 415 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vornado Realty Trust were worth $510,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VNO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 40.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,254,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $238,509,000 after acquiring an additional 1,522,686 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 112.8% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,425,345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $110,087,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285,736 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 1,496.3% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,277,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,968,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197,098 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 252.2% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 899,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,824,000 after acquiring an additional 644,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY raised its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 2,629.3% during the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 423,513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,223,000 after acquiring an additional 407,996 shares in the last quarter. 68.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vornado Realty Trust alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on VNO shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Vornado Realty Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.71.

Shares of Vornado Realty Trust stock opened at $43.49 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 7.61 and a current ratio of 7.61. Vornado Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $29.79 and a 52-week high of $50.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.54 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $42.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.02.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.55). Vornado Realty Trust had a positive return on equity of 2.44% and a negative net margin of 2.95%. The firm had revenue of $378.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $378.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.03) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. Vornado Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.79%.

Vornado Realty Trust Profile

Vornado Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust. The company owns office, retail, merchandise mart properties and other real estate and related investments. Its office properties include various building office complexes and Bank of America Center in San Francisco. The company’s retail properties include shopping centers, regional malls single tenant retail assets.

Recommended Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for Vornado Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vornado Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.