Panagora Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) by 87.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,761 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 46,832 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties were worth $534,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 252.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties during the 1st quarter valued at about $150,000. 90.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RHP stock opened at $86.87 on Monday. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.41 and a 1-year high of $90.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.45, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.28 and a beta of 1.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.54.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.54). Ryman Hospitality Properties had a negative return on equity of 240.52% and a negative net margin of 79.64%. The business had revenue of $170.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.65) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1063.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RHP has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James raised shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.75.

Ryman Hospitality Properties

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning and operating group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets. It operates through the following segments: Hospitality, Entertainment, and Corporate and Other. The Hospitality segment includes directly-owned hotel properties and hotel operations, as well as the Gaylord Rockies joint venture.

