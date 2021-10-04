Panagora Asset Management Inc. Cuts Holdings in Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) by 41.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,263 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Life Storage were worth $492,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Life Storage in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Life Storage by 38.7% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Life Storage in the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Life Storage by 103.4% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. Finally, Bellevue Asset Management LLC raised its position in Life Storage by 49.9% in the first quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. 94.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LSI has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Life Storage from $105.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Life Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Life Storage from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on Life Storage from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on Life Storage from $105.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.59.

Shares of NYSE LSI opened at $115.56 on Monday. Life Storage, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.29 and a 1 year high of $129.87. The firm has a market cap of $9.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.98, a PEG ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.10.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.41). Life Storage had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 26.92%. As a group, research analysts predict that Life Storage, Inc. will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 13th will be paid a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 12th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.56%.

About Life Storage

Life Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of self-storage properties. It offers commercial, vehicle, and wine storage services. The company was founded by Robert J. Attea, David L. Rogers, Kenneth F. Myszka, and Charles E. Lannon in 1982 and is headquartered in Buffalo, NY.

