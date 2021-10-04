Panagora Asset Management Inc. Boosts Position in Utah Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UTMD)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Utah Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UTMD) by 43.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,958 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,498 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Utah Medical Products were worth $422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Utah Medical Products by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,700 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Utah Medical Products by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 25,565 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,214,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Utah Medical Products by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,625 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Utah Medical Products by 67.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 847 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Utah Medical Products by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,247 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Utah Medical Products alerts:

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Utah Medical Products from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th.

Shares of UTMD opened at $93.39 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $340.50 million, a P/E ratio of 26.68 and a beta of 0.24. Utah Medical Products, Inc. has a 12-month low of $78.90 and a 12-month high of $97.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $89.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.37.

Utah Medical Products (NASDAQ:UTMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $12.60 million for the quarter. Utah Medical Products had a net margin of 27.78% and a return on equity of 12.38%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%.

In other Utah Medical Products news, Director Barbara A. Payne sold 1,000 shares of Utah Medical Products stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.47, for a total value of $88,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $958,837.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Barbara A. Payne sold 999 shares of Utah Medical Products stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $87,912.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $953,744. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,000 shares of company stock worth $176,470. 7.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Utah Medical Products

Utah Medical Products, Inc engages in the manufacturing, developing, and marketing of disposable and reusable medical devices. It focuses on the healthcare of women and babies. Its products are used for blood pressure monitoring and blood collection, electrosurgery, gynecology, neonatal critical care, perinatology, and urology.

Recommended Story: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UTMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Utah Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UTMD).

Receive News & Ratings for Utah Medical Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Utah Medical Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.