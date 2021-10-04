Palisade Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PALI) Short Interest Update

Palisade Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PALI) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 577,400 shares, a growth of 79.1% from the August 31st total of 322,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 551,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days. Approximately 5.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

PALI traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $2.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 832,353. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.72. Palisade Bio has a 12 month low of $2.27 and a 12 month high of $16.02.

Palisade Bio (NASDAQ:PALI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported ($4.10) earnings per share for the quarter. Palisade Bio had a negative return on equity of 735.72% and a negative net margin of 269.81%.

Separately, Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Palisade Bio in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock.

In related news, CFO John David Finley bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.65 per share, with a total value of $26,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders bought 25,857 shares of company stock worth $68,484 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Palisade Bio during the second quarter valued at $74,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Palisade Bio during the second quarter valued at $42,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in Palisade Bio during the second quarter valued at $115,000. Sabby Management LLC bought a new position in Palisade Bio during the second quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Palisade Bio during the second quarter valued at $591,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.33% of the company’s stock.

Palisade Bio Company Profile

Palisade Bio, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of oral therapies that help patients with acute and chronic gastrointestinal complications stemming from post-operative digestive enzyme damage. It offers LB1148, an oral formulation of a broad-spectrum serine protease inhibitor designed to neutralize the activity of potent digestive proteases released from the gut during surgery.

