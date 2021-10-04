Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $2.50 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Outlook Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing ONS-5010 which is a proprietary ophthalmic bevacizumab product candidate for the treatment of wet age related macular degeneration which is in clinical stage. Outlook Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Oncobiologics Inc., is based in Cranbury, United States. “

Separately, HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Outlook Therapeutics from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Shares of OTLK opened at $2.15 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $376.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.21 and a beta of 0.77. Outlook Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.68 and a 12 month high of $4.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.36.

Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07). On average, analysts expect that Outlook Therapeutics will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Outlook Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Outlook Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in Outlook Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Outlook Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Outlook Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 11.71% of the company’s stock.

About Outlook Therapeutics

Outlook Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification, development, manufacture, and commercialization of ONS-5010/LYTENAVA as the first FDA-approved ophthalmic formulation of bevacizumab-vikg for use in retinal indications, including wet AMD, DME and BRVO.

