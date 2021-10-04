Origin Dollar (OUSD) Reaches Market Cap of $9.05 Million

Origin Dollar (CURRENCY:OUSD) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 4th. One Origin Dollar coin can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00002110 BTC on popular exchanges. Origin Dollar has a market cap of $9.05 million and approximately $851,171.00 worth of Origin Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Origin Dollar has traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002100 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002159 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.82 or 0.00064719 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $48.14 or 0.00101080 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $68.32 or 0.00143469 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,594.10 or 0.99943940 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,323.97 or 0.06980088 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 27.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002589 BTC.

Origin Dollar Coin Profile

Origin Dollar’s total supply is 18,887,835 coins and its circulating supply is 9,002,927 coins. The Reddit community for Origin Dollar is https://reddit.com/r/originprotocol . Origin Dollar’s official website is www.ousd.com . Origin Dollar’s official Twitter account is @originprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

Origin Dollar Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origin Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Origin Dollar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Origin Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

