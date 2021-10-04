Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) Shares Gap Up to $42.35

Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $42.35, but opened at $43.87. Origin Bancorp shares last traded at $43.75, with a volume of 2 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Origin Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Origin Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.00.

Get Origin Bancorp alerts:

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.14 and a beta of 1.15.

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $66.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.59 million. Origin Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 27.60%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Origin Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. Origin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.55%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Origin Bancorp by 5.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,742,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,885,000 after acquiring an additional 97,363 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Origin Bancorp by 6.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 429,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,241,000 after buying an additional 24,943 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Origin Bancorp by 1.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 377,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,042,000 after buying an additional 4,357 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Origin Bancorp by 12.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 256,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,880,000 after buying an additional 29,316 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Origin Bancorp by 370.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 186,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,901,000 after purchasing an additional 146,484 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.33% of the company’s stock.

Origin Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:OBNK)

Origin Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net worth individuals, and retail clients. The firm’s products and services include lending, deposits, mortgage banking, and insurance. It also offers other banking services such as Internet banking and voice response information, mobile applications, cash management, overdraft protection, direct deposit, safe deposit boxes, U.S.

Recommended Story: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for Origin Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Origin Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.