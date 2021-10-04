Orbia Advance Co., S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:MXCHF) Short Interest Up 98.5% in September

Orbia Advance Co., S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:MXCHF) saw a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,119,100 shares, an increase of 98.5% from the August 31st total of 563,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 69.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS MXCHF remained flat at $$2.53 during midday trading on Friday. Orbia Advance has a one year low of $1.65 and a one year high of $2.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.78.

About Orbia Advance

Orbia Advance Corp. SAB de CV engages in the manufacture and sale of petrochemical products. It operates through the following segments: Vinyl, Fluor and Fluent. The Vinyl segment offers treatment and purifies water. The Fluor segment operates through three segments: Fluoride Process, Hydrofluoric Acid and Aluminium Fluoride Process and Refrigerant Gas Process.

