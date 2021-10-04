Oppenheimer Reaffirms Hold Rating for Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN)

Oppenheimer reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) in a report issued on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Trevena from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Trevena in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th.

Trevena stock opened at $1.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $212.22 million, a PE ratio of -4.78 and a beta of 2.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.60. Trevena has a twelve month low of $1.09 and a twelve month high of $3.40.

Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $0.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 million. Trevena had a negative return on equity of 40.89% and a negative net margin of 1,194.62%. As a group, analysts predict that Trevena will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Trevena in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Trevena in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Trevena in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in Trevena in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Trevena by 104.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,445 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 10,445 shares in the last quarter. 21.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Trevena Company Profile

Trevena, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of novel medicines for patients affected by central nervous system disorders. Its product candidates include Oliceridine injection, TRV250, TRV734, and TRV045. The company was founded by Maxine Gowen, Robert Joseph Lefkowitz, Scott DeWire, Howard A.

