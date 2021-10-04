Oppenheimer Comments on SEI Investments’ Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:SEIC)

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer boosted their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of SEI Investments in a report released on Friday, October 1st. Oppenheimer analyst O. Lau now expects that the asset manager will earn $0.96 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.95. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for SEI Investments’ FY2021 earnings at $3.75 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.03 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.31 EPS.

Separately, Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of SEI Investments in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.38.

Shares of NASDAQ SEIC opened at $59.76 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.10. SEI Investments has a 1-year low of $48.70 and a 1-year high of $64.78. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $60.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.60.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $475.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $464.69 million. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 28.17% and a net margin of 27.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 EPS.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEIC. FMR LLC raised its stake in SEI Investments by 19.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 211,097 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $11,030,000 after buying an additional 35,067 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of SEI Investments in the first quarter valued at about $1,155,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SEI Investments in the first quarter valued at about $201,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in shares of SEI Investments in the first quarter valued at about $549,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 9.4% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 42,203 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,569,000 after purchasing an additional 3,619 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.49% of the company’s stock.

About SEI Investments

SEI Investments Co engages in the provision of investment processing, investment management and investment operations platforms. It operates through the following business segments: Private Banks, Investment Advisors, Institutional Investors, Investment Managers, and Investments in New Businesses. The Private Banks segment provides outsourced investment processing and investment management platforms to banks and trust institutions, independent wealth advisers and financial advisors worldwide.

