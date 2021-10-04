Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK) Receives $18.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.00.

OTRK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Benchmark lowered their target price on Ontrak from $35.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 20th. B. Riley lowered Ontrak from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Cowen downgraded Ontrak from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded Ontrak from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Ontrak from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th.

NASDAQ:OTRK traded down $0.31 on Wednesday, hitting $9.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 316,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 611,178. The company has a current ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.57 million, a P/E ratio of -6.69 and a beta of 2.14. Ontrak has a one year low of $9.25 and a one year high of $99.89.

Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $26.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.01 million. Ontrak had a negative return on equity of 24.37% and a negative net margin of 16.70%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ontrak will post -1.97 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Terren S. Peizer sold 99,693 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.12, for a total value of $2,703,674.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Terren S. Peizer sold 11,000 shares of Ontrak stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.13, for a total transaction of $342,430.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 424,693 shares of company stock valued at $7,683,104. 53.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ontrak in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Ontrak by 98.7% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Ontrak during the second quarter valued at about $77,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Ontrak by 89.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 2,819 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Ontrak during the second quarter valued at about $201,000. 30.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ontrak, Inc provides data analytics based behavioral health management and integrated treatment services to health plans. It offers services through its platform OnTrak solution which is designed to improve member health and at the same time, lower costs to the insurer for underserved populations where behavioral health conditions cause or exacerbate co-existing medical conditions.

