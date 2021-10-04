Ontology (ONT) Price Up 8.3% Over Last Week

Ontology (CURRENCY:ONT) traded down 7.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 4th. During the last week, Ontology has traded 8.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Ontology has a total market cap of $737.30 million and $122.52 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ontology coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.84 or 0.00001784 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Ontology alerts:

Cardano (ADA) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00004609 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.75 or 0.00052415 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.17 or 0.00138028 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00004112 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000815 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $238.56 or 0.00505241 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.51 or 0.00015907 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002127 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.69 or 0.00035338 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.87 or 0.00042091 BTC.

Ontology Profile

ONT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the VBFT hashing algorithm. It launched on February 26th, 2018. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 875,249,524 coins. The official message board for Ontology is medium.com/ontologynetwork . The official website for Ontology is ont.io . Ontology’s official Twitter account is @OntologyNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ontology is /r/OntologyNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ontology is a public infrastructure chain project and distributed trust collaboration platform. Its blockchain framework supports public blockchain systems and is able to customize different public blockchains for different applications. The blockchain/distributed ledger network combines distributed identity verification, data exchange, data collaboration, procedure protocols, communities, attestation, smart contract system support, and various industry-specific modules. Previously a NEO-based token, the ONT has now launched his mainnet. It will serve as the utility token within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Ontology

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ontology should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ontology using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ontology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ontology and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.