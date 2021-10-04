Ono Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OPHLY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Ono Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OPHLY) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,400 shares, a decline of 47.2% from the August 31st total of 21,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 36,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Shares of Ono Pharmaceutical stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $7.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,220. Ono Pharmaceutical has a 12-month low of $7.11 and a 12-month high of $10.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.97.
