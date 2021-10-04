Ono Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OPHLY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Ono Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OPHLY) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,400 shares, a decline of 47.2% from the August 31st total of 21,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 36,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of Ono Pharmaceutical stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $7.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,220. Ono Pharmaceutical has a 12-month low of $7.11 and a 12-month high of $10.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.97.

About Ono Pharmaceutical

Ono Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd. engages in the production, purchase, and sale of internal medicine, patch and injectable medicine. The company was founded by Ichibei Fushimiya in 1717 and is headquartered in Osaka, Japan.

