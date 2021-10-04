OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded OneWater Marine from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird restated a buy rating on shares of OneWater Marine in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on OneWater Marine from $68.00 to $61.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, OneWater Marine has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $49.63.

NASDAQ ONEW opened at $42.14 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $633.74 million, a P/E ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 3.94. OneWater Marine has a fifty-two week low of $18.01 and a fifty-two week high of $56.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.26.

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.66. OneWater Marine had a return on equity of 34.54% and a net margin of 5.31%. The business had revenue of $404.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $454.06 million. As a group, analysts forecast that OneWater Marine will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Mitchell W. Legler sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.20, for a total value of $63,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,799 shares in the company, valued at $2,523,517.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John Troiano sold 24,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.47, for a total value of $1,179,154.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,854 shares of company stock valued at $1,809,840. 24.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in OneWater Marine by 30.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in OneWater Marine by 200.0% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in OneWater Marine in the second quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in OneWater Marine by 23.7% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in OneWater Marine in the first quarter valued at approximately $108,000. 54.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OneWater Marine Company Profile

OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. It offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. The company also provides boat repair and maintenance services; arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina, as well as rental of boats and personal watercraft.

