Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Shares Sold by Cooke & Bieler LP

Cooke & Bieler LP lessened its stake in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,029,467 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 8,478 shares during the period. Omnicom Group accounts for approximately 1.5% of Cooke & Bieler LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Cooke & Bieler LP’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $162,337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 434,692 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,769,000 after purchasing an additional 15,274 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 41,571 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,325,000 after purchasing an additional 3,442 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 31,292.0% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 43,321 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,465,000 after purchasing an additional 43,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Omnicom Group by 70.1% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 905 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OMC stock traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $74.55. The company had a trading volume of 19,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,735,844. The company’s fifty day moving average is $73.29 and its 200 day moving average is $77.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Omnicom Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.50 and a fifty-two week high of $86.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.98 billion, a PE ratio of 11.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.92.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The business services provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.08. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 35.92%. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 20th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.45%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.50.

Omnicom Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and provision of advertising agencies. The firm offers marketing and corporate communications services. Its agency networks operates in the advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services industry, which are organized into regions, such as the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific.

