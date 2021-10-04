Omega Alpha SPAC (NASDAQ:OMEG) Short Interest Down 33.3% in September

Omega Alpha SPAC (NASDAQ:OMEG) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 33.3% from the August 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Omega Alpha SPAC by 661.4% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 2,401 shares during the last quarter. Spring Creek Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Omega Alpha SPAC during the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,000. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. acquired a new stake in Omega Alpha SPAC during the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Omega Alpha SPAC during the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. acquired a new stake in Omega Alpha SPAC during the 1st quarter worth approximately $146,000. 91.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Omega Alpha SPAC alerts:

Shares of OMEG traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $9.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,154. Omega Alpha SPAC has a 1-year low of $9.61 and a 1-year high of $11.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.86.

Omega Alpha SPAC focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

Recommended Story: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for Omega Alpha SPAC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omega Alpha SPAC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.