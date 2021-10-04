Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) Shares Sold by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can decreased its position in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 143,435 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 883 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Old National Bancorp were worth $2,526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Old National Bancorp by 0.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,422,049 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $472,321,000 after purchasing an additional 147,571 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 47.8% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,146,323 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $73,017,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341,399 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 7.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,771,457 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,599,000 after acquiring an additional 193,337 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Old National Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $47,540,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 76.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,391,172 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,905,000 after acquiring an additional 603,539 shares in the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ONB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Old National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Piper Sandler upgraded Old National Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th.

NASDAQ ONB opened at $17.21 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.85. Old National Bancorp has a twelve month low of $12.41 and a twelve month high of $21.28. The company has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. Old National Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.36% and a net margin of 34.10%. The firm had revenue of $204.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Old National Bancorp will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. Old National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.33%.

Old National Bancorp Company Profile

Old National Bancorp operates as a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial and banking solutions. The Community Banking segment provides commercial, real estate and consumer loans, time deposits, checking and savings accounts, cash management, brokerage, trust and investment advisory services.

