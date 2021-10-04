Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its position in Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC) by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,617 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,116 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.10% of Oil-Dri Co. of America worth $260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its position in Oil-Dri Co. of America by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 89,785 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,069,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Oil-Dri Co. of America by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 73,263 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,523,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Oil-Dri Co. of America by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,861 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $616,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America by 42.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,995 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 80,709 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,780,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575 shares during the last quarter. 49.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Oil-Dri Co. of America from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd.

Shares of ODC opened at $34.70 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $257.09 million, a P/E ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.24. Oil-Dri Co. of America has a 12 month low of $32.16 and a 12 month high of $38.45.

Oil-Dri Co. of America Company Profile

Oil-Dri Corp. of America develops, manufactures, and markets sorbent products. It operates through the following segments: Retail and Wholesale Products Group and Business to Business Products Group. The Retail and Wholesale Products Group segment includes mass merchandisers, wholesale clubs, drugstore chains, pet specialty retail outlets, dollar stores, retail grocery stores, distributors of industrial cleanup and automotive products, environmental service companies, and sports field product users.

