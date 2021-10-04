Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) PT Lowered to $22.00

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

OPI has been the topic of several other reports. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Office Properties Income Trust from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Office Properties Income Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $29.75.

Shares of Office Properties Income Trust stock opened at $25.94 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.54 and a beta of 1.30. Office Properties Income Trust has a 1-year low of $17.62 and a 1-year high of $31.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.94.

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($1.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($2.51). The firm had revenue of $137.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.54 million. Office Properties Income Trust had a negative return on equity of 2.15% and a negative net margin of 5.97%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Office Properties Income Trust will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Monday, July 26th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.48%. Office Properties Income Trust’s payout ratio is 40.82%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Office Properties Income Trust by 3.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,043,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,892,000 after purchasing an additional 264,220 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Office Properties Income Trust by 1.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,853,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,178,000 after purchasing an additional 83,683 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Office Properties Income Trust by 0.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,603,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,300,000 after purchasing an additional 13,498 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Office Properties Income Trust by 8.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 992,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,095,000 after purchasing an additional 79,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Office Properties Income Trust by 1.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 955,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,015,000 after purchasing an additional 10,675 shares in the last quarter. 75.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Office Properties Income Trust

Office Properties Income Trust owns, operates and leases office buildings to single tenants and multi-tenant buildings. The company was founded on February 17, 2009 and is headquartered in Newton, MA.

