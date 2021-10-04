ODUWA Price Tops $0.52 (OWC)

ODUWA (CURRENCY:OWC) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 4th. One ODUWA coin can now be bought for about $0.52 or 0.00001088 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ODUWA has a total market cap of $2.17 million and $19,498.00 worth of ODUWA was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ODUWA has traded 9.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $47,563.50 or 0.99974453 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37.39 or 0.00078584 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00006151 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001489 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.39 or 0.00053368 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001573 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00006104 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002141 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00005428 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $273.36 or 0.00574588 BTC.

ODUWA Profile

ODUWA (CRYPTO:OWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 6th, 2018. ODUWA’s total supply is 14,895,858 coins and its circulating supply is 4,188,884 coins. The official website for ODUWA is oduwacoin.io . ODUWA’s official Twitter account is @Oduwacoin . The Reddit community for ODUWA is /r/oduwacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for ODUWA is medium.com/@oduwacoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Oduwa coin was launched with the goal of empowering a based decentralized community on how to use cryptocurrency for everyday life, built wealth within the network and erase poverty in the densely populated regions in Africa and other parts of the world that are still financially underserved. Oduwa is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

ODUWA Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ODUWA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ODUWA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ODUWA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

