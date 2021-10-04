Oddz Price Down 2.2% Over Last 7 Days (ODDZ)

Oddz (CURRENCY:ODDZ) traded down 5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 4th. In the last week, Oddz has traded down 2.2% against the dollar. One Oddz coin can currently be purchased for $0.37 or 0.00000766 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Oddz has a market cap of $13.52 million and approximately $592,508.00 worth of Oddz was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002061 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002149 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.27 or 0.00064421 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $48.69 or 0.00100309 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $70.04 or 0.00144285 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $48,033.27 or 0.98947252 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,318.30 or 0.06835601 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 23.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002588 BTC.

Oddz Coin Profile

Oddz’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 36,334,284 coins. Oddz’s official Twitter account is @oddz_finance

Oddz Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oddz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oddz should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Oddz using one of the exchanges listed above.

