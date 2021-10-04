Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $13.24 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) will announce sales of $13.24 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Ocular Therapeutix’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $9.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $15.72 million. Ocular Therapeutix reported sales of $5.88 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 125.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Ocular Therapeutix will report full year sales of $49.20 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $38.94 million to $55.52 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $94.59 million, with estimates ranging from $54.28 million to $116.82 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Ocular Therapeutix.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.09. Ocular Therapeutix had a negative net margin of 318.77% and a negative return on equity of 51.58%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a report on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ocular Therapeutix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, HC Wainwright raised Ocular Therapeutix from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ocular Therapeutix presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.67.

Shares of OCUL stock traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.93. 11,470 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 927,311. The firm has a market cap of $760.47 million, a P/E ratio of -5.43 and a beta of 2.14. Ocular Therapeutix has a fifty-two week low of $7.67 and a fifty-two week high of $24.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 10.00 and a current ratio of 10.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.54.

In other news, CEO Antony C. Mattessich purchased 5,000 shares of Ocular Therapeutix stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.89 per share, with a total value of $49,450.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 102,900 shares in the company, valued at $1,017,681. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Centerpoint Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Ocular Therapeutix by 91.2% in the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 2,390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Ocular Therapeutix by 203.2% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,590 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,406 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in Ocular Therapeutix during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Ocular Therapeutix by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 8,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, JS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Ocular Therapeutix during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $172,000. 63.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ocular Therapeutix Company Profile

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye. Its product pipeline includes Dextenza, OTX-TP, and OTX-TIC. The company was founded by Amarpreet S. Sawhney and Farhad Khosravi on September 12, 2006 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

