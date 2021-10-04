OAX (OAX) Trading 13.5% Higher Over Last Week

OAX (CURRENCY:OAX) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 3rd. OAX has a market cap of $14.06 million and $876,980.00 worth of OAX was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, OAX has traded 13.5% higher against the dollar. One OAX coin can currently be bought for $0.18 or 0.00000384 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 80.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,234.40 or 0.08910629 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002104 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.42 or 0.00055587 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 25.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $138.17 or 0.00290749 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002649 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $54.90 or 0.00115531 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002104 BTC.

OAX Profile

OAX (CRYPTO:OAX) is a coin. It was first traded on June 1st, 2017. OAX’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 76,946,351 coins. The Reddit community for OAX is /r/OpenANX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . OAX’s official website is oax.org . OAX’s official Twitter account is @OAX_Foundation

According to CryptoCompare, “OAX is a token that can be exchanged for memberships in the DAO and/or its association. Members will be entitled to certain privileges, including but not limited to voting privileges on major operational decisions relating to the Oax platform. The memberships will work through a tiered structure that allow for simple access, voting privileges or commercial (read: business) solicitation of services on the platform (e.g. escrow, legal, exchange, credit, asset gateway) with the relative number of tokens required for redemption varying with the level of benefits. “

OAX Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OAX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OAX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OAX using one of the exchanges listed above.

