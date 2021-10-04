Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) Shares Purchased by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) by 113.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,967 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,838 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Oak Street Health were worth $642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Oak Street Health by 1.9% during the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 9,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Oak Street Health by 5.2% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $961,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its holdings in Oak Street Health by 13.4% during the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 7,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 927 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in Oak Street Health by 14.7% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 8,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Oak Street Health by 255.1% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares during the period. 79.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Oak Street Health from $79.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Raymond James decreased their target price on Oak Street Health from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on Oak Street Health from $67.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Oak Street Health in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink started coverage on Oak Street Health in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.00.

Shares of NYSE:OSH opened at $41.99 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07. Oak Street Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.69 and a 52-week high of $66.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.36. The company has a market capitalization of $10.11 billion and a P/E ratio of -32.80.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.08). Oak Street Health had a negative net margin of 27.56% and a negative return on equity of 88.34%. The company had revenue of $353.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $318.09 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 64.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Oak Street Health, Inc. will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Geoffrey M. Price sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.13, for a total value of $2,306,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Geoffrey M. Price sold 7,893 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.12, for a total value of $513,992.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 3,796,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $247,214,339.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 927,330 shares of company stock valued at $50,841,293 over the last quarter. Insiders own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

Oak Street Health Company Profile

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 79 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Mississippi, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas.

