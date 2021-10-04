Nuwellis (NASDAQ:NUWE) and ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY) Financial Contrast

ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY) and Nuwellis (NASDAQ:NUWE) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, risk, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for ViewRay and Nuwellis, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ViewRay 0 1 4 0 2.80 Nuwellis 0 0 1 0 3.00

ViewRay currently has a consensus price target of $5.60, indicating a potential downside of 19.77%. Nuwellis has a consensus price target of $9.00, indicating a potential upside of 312.84%. Given Nuwellis’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Nuwellis is more favorable than ViewRay.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares ViewRay and Nuwellis’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ViewRay $57.02 million 20.11 -$107.91 million ($0.73) -9.56 Nuwellis $7.44 million 2.93 -$15.84 million ($10.67) -0.20

Nuwellis has lower revenue, but higher earnings than ViewRay. ViewRay is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Nuwellis, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares ViewRay and Nuwellis’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ViewRay -189.42% -76.57% -40.22% Nuwellis -206.57% -74.40% -64.71%

Risk and Volatility

ViewRay has a beta of 1.04, meaning that its stock price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nuwellis has a beta of 1.11, meaning that its stock price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

90.6% of ViewRay shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.1% of Nuwellis shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.8% of ViewRay shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of Nuwellis shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

ViewRay beats Nuwellis on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ViewRay

ViewRay, Inc. designs, manufactures and markets magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) system. It develops MRIdian to address the limitations of existing external-beam radiation therapy technologies, and employs MRI-based technology to provide real-time imaging that defines the tumor from the surrounding soft tissue, and other critical organs, both before and during radiation treatment delivery. The company was founded by Dinara Akzhigitova in 2004 and is headquartered in Oakwood Village, OH.

About Nuwellis

Nuwellis, Inc. operates as a medical device company. It engages in the provision of products for the treatment of fluid overload. The firm’s products include Aquadex FlexFlow System, which provides an ultrafiltration for the removal of salt and water in patients with hypervolemia, or fluid overload. It operates through Cardiac and Coronary Disease Products segment. The company was founded by Crispin Marsh and William S. Peters in November 1999 and is headquartered in Eden Prairie, MN.

