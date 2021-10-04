Nuveen Corporate Income November 2021 Target Term Fund (NYSE:JHB) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Nuveen Corporate Income November 2021 Target Term Fund (NYSE:JHB) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a growth of 71.4% from the August 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 114,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JHB. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Nuveen Corporate Income November 2021 Target Term Fund by 452.9% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 87,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,000 after acquiring an additional 71,624 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Nuveen Corporate Income November 2021 Target Term Fund by 57.3% in the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 10,800 shares in the last quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC raised its position in Nuveen Corporate Income November 2021 Target Term Fund by 21.0% in the second quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 898,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,478,000 after purchasing an additional 155,909 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen Corporate Income November 2021 Target Term Fund by 78.1% during the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 26,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nuveen Corporate Income November 2021 Target Term Fund by 3.5% in the second quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 56,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 1,901 shares during the period.

NYSE JHB traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $9.37. 60,948 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 125,042. Nuveen Corporate Income November 2021 Target Term Fund has a 12-month low of $8.95 and a 12-month high of $9.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.38 and a 200 day moving average of $9.39.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.007 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%.

Nuveen Corporate Income November 2021 Target Term Fund is a closed-end investment fund. The fund’s objective is to provide a high level of current income. It invests in a portfolio of primarily below investment grade corporate debt securities. The company is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

