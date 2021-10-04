Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NEA) Short Interest Update

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NEA) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 165,900 shares, an increase of 149.8% from the August 31st total of 66,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 378,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of NYSE NEA opened at $15.12 on Monday. Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $14.13 and a fifty-two week high of $16.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.45.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.058 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.60%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sit Investment Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 1,992,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,521,000 after buying an additional 94,812 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund by 55.2% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 72,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after buying an additional 25,913 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 188,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,799,000 after buying an additional 15,416 shares during the last quarter. Robbins Farley LLC bought a new position in Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 21,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter.

About Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC and Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in undervalued municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax.

